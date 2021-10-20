Royal honour awarded to Sheffield charity in special ceremony with Queen's South Yorkshire representative

The charity were presented with the prestigious award during a ceremony with the Lord Lieutenant that was held at Glide House, Attercliffe earlier this month.

The citation from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth read: "For providing exceptional support for disadvantaged people through community barge experiences."

The Ethel Trust has received Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in a special ceremony with the Queen’s representative in South Yorkshire, the Lord Lieutenant, Andrew Coombe CVO

The 30-strong volunteer group operate a fully accessible community barge on the Sheffield & Tinsley and Stainforth & Keadby canals; providing day and residential experiences to user groups ranging from primary aged children with learning difficulties, young people with mental health issues, to elderly groups in residential care and at risk of social exclusion.

Also in attendance at the award ceremony were Deputy Lieutenants Janet Wheatley and Lady Rowena Montagu Stuart Wortley.

The award was received by trustee Keith Levy and David Tuck, fellow trustee and skipper, on behalf of the trust.

Volunteers and trustees attended the event which, along with the celebration buffet was provided by Sheffield-based manufacturer, Gripple.

The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service is awarded to outstanding groups of volunteers whose level of initiative and impact is deemed to be truly exceptional.

The award comes as the Ethel Trust is celebrating the commissioning of a brand new community barge which will enable them to expand services to a greater number of people.

Although planned for some years, the second boat has been made possible through a very generous legacy from a grateful passenger, who wanted to ensure many more could benefit from what she had experienced. The Trust hope to name the new boat, Pearl, after their generous benefactor.

The Ethel Trust's excursions on the barge seek to help people discover the long forgotten pleasure of exploring South Yorkshire’s waterways, while helping to unlock the confidence of its many users.

Volunteers engage with users, and regardless of age/disability, encourage them to be involved, by steering the boat, opening locks, bridges and more.