Sheffield United fans have been asked to join a minute’s applause for a much-loved Blades supporter who has tragically died aged just 28.

Roy Page, who was a huge Sheffield United fan and a talented footballer, sadly died on December 30, 2024.

His father Barry, who travelled all over the country following the Blades with Roy, described him as a ‘brilliant lad’ and a doting father to his beloved daughter Daisy, aged four.

Sheffield United are asking fans to join in a minute’s applause in Roy’s memory during the 28th minute of their Championship match against Norwich City at Bramall Lane this Saturday, January 18.

Barry said: “Roy at his best was a brilliant lad. He loved his football, which was a big part of his life, but the biggest part of his life was his daughter Daisy. He was such a good father to her.”

A fundraising page set up in Roy’s memory to give him the send-off he deserves has raised more than £7,000.

Roy’s sister, Lynsey Page, who launched the appeal, described Roy as a ‘wonderful loving son’ to Barry and his mother Liz, a ‘doting’ father to ‘beautiful’ Daisy, a ‘funny and caring brother’ to all his siblings, and a ‘great friend to many’.

She added: “Roy had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He will leave a huge hole in our family.”

Roy’s family have thanked everyone for their generosity and kind words, and said they plan to donate anything left over after covering his funeral costs to the mental health charity Mind, which had supported Roy in the past.

They also plan to launch a charity in Roy’s memory, called REAL (Roy’s Experience at Life), which will provide support for people with mental health problems.

Barry said: “If we can save just one life it will be worth it.”

‘A loving father and loyal friend’

Roy, who lived in York, worked as a scaffolder and before that put together welding machines, with Barry saying he ‘could turn his hand to anything’.

He was a gifted footballer and played in midfield for Elvington Harriers, who described him in a moving tribute as a ‘fantastic’ player.

The club added: “Yet much more importantly, Roy was a loving father and loyal friend - the type of friend who would have dropped everything to help out someone in need.

“His friendship has left a lasting impression on all of his team mates and those involved with Elvington.”

Barry thanked everyone for their support, including Dave McCarthy, at Sheffield United, who has helped to organise the tribute this Saturday.

He added: “The amount of love we’ve had as a family from friend has really helped us through our grief and we thank everybody for that.”

Roy’s funeral will take place at St Lawrence Parish Church in York at 10.30am next Tuesday, January 21, with everyone welcome.

To donate to the GoFundMe appeal in Roy’s memory, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/roy-page-you-are-loved-so-very-much.

If you need to talk, you can call Samaritans 24/7 on 116 123, or get in touch online at: https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/.

For more information about the mental health charity Mind, including the support it provides, and how to donate, visit: https://www.mind.org.uk/.