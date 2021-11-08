Ritchie Hoyle accused Sheffield Council and Sheffield City Trust of “double standards” because a concert by controversial preacher Franklin Graham will go ahead next year.

It raised questions about whether Roy Chubby Brown, real name Royston Vasey, would take legal action because his concert was also cancelled but Mr Hoyle has ruled it out.

Roy Chubby Brown won't take legal action against Sheffield Council after his show was cancelled at Sheffield City Hall. Christian preacher Franklin Graham has won a legal case against the council after his show was cancelled.

Mr Hoyle said: “Royston is 76 and just wants to perform and make people laugh, he doesn’t want to get involved in a legal battle.

“It’s double standards though with one rule for one and another rule for another. It’s a total contradiction.

“Franklin Graham is a real person not a fictional character like Chubby. I totally respect other people’s opinion if Chubby is not their thing but they don’t have to come and see him, we are not forcing people.

“Our show is behind closed doors and this is about not being dictated to and freedom of speech.”

NEW ORLEANS - MARCH 11: Franklin Graham speaks during the Celebration of Hope at the New Orleans Arena on March 11, 2006 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Celebration of Hope is Evangelistic festival led by Franklin and Billy Graham, whose Samaritan's Purse ministry has raised, reportedly, more than $36 million for victims of Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

More than 42,500 people signed a petition demanding Chubby’s show be reinstated, prompting a debate at full council.

Why was Roy Chubby Brown’s show cancelled?

Sheffield Council said the decision to cancel the show was taken by Sheffield City Trust.

A council spokesman said: “The decision was taken by the Trust and the council was asked to support the Trust with its decision.

“A petition was submitted to the council concerning Roy Chubby Brown and Sheffield City Hall.

“We listened to the concerns raised during the debate at full council and there was a vote by show of hands on the suggestion to note the petition and take no action.

“The council has not said that Roy Chubby Brown is banned from Sheffield. It has supported a decision by the Trust to not host the show in the City Hall which is a public funded venue.

“The council gave support to the Trust just weeks after Sheffield had held its first Race Equality Commission summit and considered evidence about the extent of racism in Sheffield, including in the culture and leisure sector.

“Sheffield is an inclusive city and a City of Sanctuary, and the council agreed that such shows do not reflect our values, particularly in public venues.”

Why did Franklin Graham take legal action against Sheffield Council?

Christian evangelist Mr Graham was due to appear at the Arena in 2020 but his extreme views prompted a backlash from community groups, religious leaders and politicians.

He has branded homosexuality a ‘sin’, spoken out against plans to ban gay conversion therapy and reportedly called Islam an ‘evil and very wicked religion’.

His concert was cancelled after discussions between Sheffield Council and Sheffield City Trust, which manages the Arena.

But the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association filed a legal claim for breaking the terms of a contract, saying Mr Graham had “sincerely held religious views” and there was no evidence his concerts had ever incited public disorder.