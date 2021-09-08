Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown: Here’s how you can view Sheffield council meeting as questions are asked over decision to cancel show

The council meeting, which will take place from 2pm, can be viewed live online via the council's website here.

Controversial comic, Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown, was axed from Sheffield City Hall's upcoming events calendar due to concerns raised about the nature of some of his material, which is often vulgar and can be offensive.

Following concerns, the event was subsequently axed by Sheffield City Trust, which manages Sheffield City Hall on behalf of the council.

Sheffield City Hall

SCT’s Chief Executive, Andrew Snelling, said the decision was made as it was felt the show does not reflect SCT’s values.

Councillor Terry Fox, Leader of Sheffield City Council, subsequently released a statement, supporting the decision.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammad, Lib Dem leader of the opposition at Sheffield City Council, said he will ask two questions related to the cancelled show.

He said he will direct them to Coun Fox, whom he said has not spoken publicly to address the matter.

He said: “Up until now, the council leader Terry Fox has not publicly spoken about it. He's only issued a statement and this is the first chance that we will all have to actually hear the words from his mouth rather than stuff that's been written down.

“This is the first chance to actually put the leader of the council on the spot in a public setting because up until now he hasn't talked.”

He said the meeting will also discuss other council-related matters but the questions on 'Chubby' Brown will be asked in the ‘members’ questions’ section, which will be in the first hour of the meeting.

Coun Mohammad added that the cancellation of the show is no longer a local issue but now national, with a petition to reinstate his show in Sheffield having so far received over 30,000 signatures.

“The figure has doubled since Sunday and there's a lot more national interest in this,” he said.