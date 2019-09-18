This routine scan saved Sheffield man Paul Scholey's life - now he's urging others not to miss theirs
A Sheffield man has appealed to men over 65 to attend AAA screenings, after his ended up saving his life.
Paul Scholey received an invitation through the post to attend an Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm screening shortly before his 65th birthday, and decided to attend, even though he felt fit and well. After visiting his local GP for the test, he was told he had a large aneurysm and was urgently referred to Northern General Hospital.
Paul said: “I felt fit and well prior to my scan so when I was told I had a large aneurysm measuring 9.1cm it was a real shock. If I had ignored my invite, and the aneurysm had burst, I dread to think what would have happened. I had surgery within the week - I feel really lucky and urge other men not to ignore their invitation.”
An AAA is a swelling of the main blood vessel in the body, the aorta, which can weaken and expand and is most common in men aged 65 and above. There are usually no symptoms and if left untreated the aneurysm can rupture and cause internal bleeding, often with fatal consequences.
TThe national NHS Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Programme invites all men in their 65th year to attend AAA screening, which is a quick and painless ultrasound scan which only takes a few minutes, and looks for weaknesses and enlargements of the aorta.
Babatunde Fakolade, South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw AAA screening programme manager, said: “The screening programme aims to reduce this risk by providing men with a simple, painless ultrasound scan that will detect whether there is an AAA. The scan only takes a few minutes and saves lives.
“We would encourage all men who receive an appointment for AAA screening to take up the offer for this quick, free and very important scan. There are no signs and symptoms of having an AAA so most men with one will know nothing about it until it ruptures, which can cause life threatening bleeding.”
Visit aaa.dbh.nhs.uk for details.