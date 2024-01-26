News you can trust since 1887
Roundabout expanding its team with new fundraiser role

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout is looking for a new fundraising officer as its services across the region continue to expand.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:58 GMT
Roundabout supports young people aged 16 to 25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and is currently working with more than 380 young people in Sheffield and Rotherham every day, providing shelter, support and life skills to help them gain independence.

The new fundraising role will provide crucial support to a team of five fundraisers across diverse areas such as individual giving, events, community, corporate partnerships and grants.

“The position promises a fast-paced, varied and enjoyable environment, encompassing elements of administration and finance,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.

Emily Bush taking part in one of the many Roundabout fundraising eventsEmily Bush taking part in one of the many Roundabout fundraising events
Emily Bush taking part in one of the many Roundabout fundraising events

“The successful candidate will manage the supporter database for the Fundraising team, ensuring that records are all accurate and up-to-date and will also be the main contact for those who wish to make donations of goods that will benefit our young people and services across the organisation.

“Dedication to supporter care will make sure that every donation is acknowledged with a sincere and prompt thank you, creating a positive impact and encouraging ongoing support.”

Emily added that the role would also provide both administrative and physical support at key fundraising events.

“We are looking for somebody with a passion for the cause and a creative flair,” Emily said.

“They will play a key role in advancing Roundabout’s mission to tackle youth homelessness through innovative and effective fundraising strategies.

“As they will be attending events and transporting a lot of fundraising equipment, the successful applicant will also need to drive and have their own vehicle.”

To find out more about the post visit roundabouthomeless.org/job/fundraising-officer/

