Rotherham’s Team GB Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Gavin Walker awarded Freedom of the Borough

Mr Walker joined the fire service in 2003 but his life changed when he broke his neck, slipping on some wet decking in 2010.

During his rehab in the Sheffield Spinal Unit, Mr Walker met Sarah Leighton, a Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby classifier and physio, who introduced him to the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Walker made his Paralympic debut at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, and is co-captain of the squad.

Rotherham’s Paralympic gold medallist Gavin Walker MBE has been made an Honorary Freeman of the Borough – the highest civic honour that the council can award.

During yesterday’s full council meeting where Mr Walker was bestowed the honour, Councillor Robert Taylor, deputy mayor said: “The fire service family have quoted many many times how proud they are of you, and I’m very proud of you.

“You’ve always maintained that humility, and that humbleness that needs to be admired.”

Advertisement Hide Ad