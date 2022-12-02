Rotherham’s newest community fridge initiative helps to tackle food waste

The community fridge is open to everyone, so that residents can access fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

The volunteer-run fridge opened this week in Little Yorkshire, on Wales Road, Kiveton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the community fridge said: “The community fridge is open to everyone in the community – without any need to be referred or having to prove eligibility – to access fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

A new community fridge initiative has been set up in Kiveton, in a bid to redistribute food that would otherwise be thrown away.

“The fridge will be open to enable residents and local businesses to share surplus food and for anyone to help themselves to quality food that would otherwise be wasted.

“Donations of unopened, packaged foods within their use-by date and raw fruit or vegetables are also welcome from anyone who would like to donate them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad