Rotherham woman celebrates 105th birthday and receives special card from the King
Meet 105-year-old Doreen, who has just celebrated her special birthday and received a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the incredible milestone.
Doreen celebrated the day with family friends, fellow residents and staff at Laureate Court care home in Rotherham, where she now lives.
There was a buffet, buffet, live music, entertainment and a birthday cake.
The Mayoress of Rotherham also visited the home to give Doreen a birthday present on her special day.
Sia Hannah-Lebbie, Marketing executive for Runwood Homes, which runs the care home, said: “ It's a huge milestone to celebrate and it shows the community spirit that they have in the home and that the residents are at the forefront of everything.
“It brings everybody together to acknowledge how far the resident has come in life and it's about celebrating life.”
Sharon Dean, the lifestyle co-ordinator at Laureate Court said: “Doreen really enjoyed the day and her family loved it.
“Sometimes it's hard coming into care homes and the families want our residents to be treated how they used to by celebrating things and enjoying themselves.”