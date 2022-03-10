Rotherham volunteer receives Ecclesiastical’s Digital Heritage Hero Award

The Digital Heritage Hero Award, one of two Ecclesiastical Heritage Hero Awards, celebrates Steve Ash’s contribution to Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust’s Digital Project, which harnessed video to keep the heritage property on the public’s horizon during the pandemic. Steve has developed films about the Trust’s people and places, aims, and achievements, as well as created virtual tours, events and digital games which have engaged thousands of visitors and supporters.

Sponsored by specialist heritage insurer Ecclesiastical, the Heritage Heroes Awards, now in their 12th year, are the Heritage Alliance’s celebration of the outstanding contribution Britain’s heritage volunteers make to society.

Volunteers are vital for the protection of England’s heritage. From caring for rural heritage sites to engaging the next generation of visitors, volunteers’ skills, passion, and commitment are the backbone of the heritage sector.

The awards were presented by Faith Kitchen, customer segment director at Ecclesiastical. Each of the winners will receive an original hand-painted sign by Joby Carter, from Carters Steam Fair – the largest travelling vintage funfair in the world, showcasing the artistry and history of traditional fairground decorations.

The virtual awards ceremony coincided with Heritage Day, the key event in the heritage sector calendar with speakers including the Minister for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Civil Society Nigel Huddleston MP, the chair of the National Lottery Heritage Fund Dr Simon Thurley and the new chair of The Heritage Alliance Pam Alexander.

Faith Kitchen, customer segment director at Ecclesiastical, said: “As the leading insurer of Grade I listed buildings in the UK, we’re passionate about Britain’s heritage. We’re proud to sponsor the Heritage Heroes Awards, and this year celebrates two incredibly deserving winners for their outstanding contribution to the heritage sector. Congratulations to Steve for his tireless efforts supporting Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust’s Digital Project.”

Pam Alexander added: “This year’s Heritage Heroes nominees have once again demonstrated the incredible and forward-looking work done by heritage volunteers. Our 2021 winners have achieved truly impressive and inspirational results for the heritage they care about as well as standout support for their colleagues and their communities. By using archives to deliver real benefits for mental health, and by applying digital and film-making skills to broaden and deepen engagement in the heritage, our two winners show just how exciting, powerful and wide-reaching heritage volunteering can be. Heroes indeed; we are delighted to celebrate their achievements through these awards.”