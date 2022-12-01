The auction will follow a “Legends Night” event at the New York Stadium to raise money for Rotherham Hospice. The event organiser, Kev Johnson, told The Star, Howard Webb was due to be at the Legends Night, but now cannot attend to assist in the auctioning off of his signed, match-worn 2010 Champions League Final shirt.

Kev said: “He said to me, if you get 50 quid for it that would be amazing. Some people have already bid £100 for it.”

Kev has also secured match-worn shirts from Millers legends like Conor Washington, Richard Wood and Tom Eaves, as well as a shirt from Andy Monkhouse, who joins Chris Sedgewick and Alan Lee as part of a Legends panel.

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 22: Referee Howard Webb of England gestures during the UEFA Champions League Final match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Inter Milan at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 22, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kev said he has been fortunate enough to never need the hospice himself, nor have any members of his family, but regularly sees what it means to people. He said: “Every time I’ve been there there is some family who have lost a relative and they come in with flowers and chocolates to say thank you to the staff.”

The event is ticketed, with all proceeds from the sales and the auction going to Rotherham Hospice, and starts at 7.30pm. Anyone keen to bid on the items in the auction can do so in advance of the night by getting in touch with Kev Johnson on twitter (@kevjohnson77).

