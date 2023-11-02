Rotherham to mark Remembrance Day with annual parade
Councillor Robert Taylor, mayor of Rotherham, will lay a wreath at All Saints’ Square in the town on Saturday, November 11 and mark a two-minute silence.
Free parking is available at council-owned off-street car parks in the town centre on Saturday for those wishing to attend the event.
Fallen service members will be remembered on Sunday, November 12, with a town centre parade.
The parade will depart from outside the Garden House, Clifton Park at 10.35am and make its way through the park towards the Fun Park, past the Bandstand and down to the Cenotaph War Memorial, with uniformed groups, veterans and key organisations taking part. The parade will arrive at the Cenotaph War Memorial at approximately 10.50am.
From 10.55am, a service will take place led by Reverend Canon Phil Batchford from Rotherham Minster, with the Act of Remembrance, national two-minute silence and wreath laying at the Cenotaph War Memorial. Mayor Councillor Robert Taylor will lay a wreath on behalf of the borough. Members of the public are advised to lay their wreaths after the official event has concluded.
After the service, from 11.25am the parade will make its way back up to the Garden House where the Mayor and Deputy-Lieutenant will take the salute.
Councillor Taylor said: “I would like to encourage residents to come along and pay their respects to our fallen service members as Rotherham comes together as one community to remember.
“The Armistice Day ceremony and the Remembrance Parade will provide an important reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who have served.
“It is an honour to be part of these annual events and I feel an immense sense of pride to be able to lay a wreath on behalf of the borough.
“I would like to thank the armed forces community for assisting the council in organising this year’s events.”
For the Remembrance Parade residents can use the car park in Clifton Park that is accessed via Doncaster Road. No public parking is available at the Museum Car Park for the duration of the event, from 8am until midday.