Rotherham suburb hit by ‘low pressure or no water’ 

Homes in part of Rotherham are experiencing either low pressure or no water at all today due to a fault.

People living in Treeton have been affected by the problem since about 9.30am this morning.

Treeton.

In a statement, Yorkshire Water said: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water in the area.

“We're investigating the problem urgently.

“Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”