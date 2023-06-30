This is 27 year-old Joshua Lloyd – still in a critical condition in hospital after a hit-and-run collision on a South Yorkshire road nearly three weeks ago.

Joshua’s family today issued a photograph of him as police stepped up the search for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with the June 11 collision, Kallum Flowers, who has still not been found.

South Yorkshire Police said today that Joshua remains in hospital in a critical condition and his family have today (Friday 30 June) released this photograph of him. They continue to support Joshua in hospital.

Police say their serious collisions unit are issuing a further appeal today for information on the whereabouts of Flowers, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the collision. Despite several public appeals, 33-year-old Flowers has not been located.

Sergeant John Taylor said: “It has now been nearly three weeks since the collision took place at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road in Wath-upon-Dearne.

“Flowers knows that we want to speak to him in connection with this collision and we believe he is actively avoiding contact with our officers. We must consider the possibility that Flowers may be seeking the help of friends and associates to lie low, but I’d stress to those individuals that by doing so you may also be committing a criminal offence.

“A young man lies in hospital critically ill as a result of this collision, Joshua’s family want to understand what happened that evening. Please think about how you would feel if this was your loved one.

“If you have any information about where Flowers is, or has been, I’d urge you to contact us. If you’d rather not speak directly to police, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Kallum Flowers is wanted for questioning inconnection with a collision in Wath, in which a man was seriously injured

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online, via webchat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1004 of 11 June 2023. Access webchat and the force’s online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/.