Three people have been arrested so far after a man’s body was found on Doncaster Road in Rotherham during the early hours of January 1.

A 23-year-old man from Rotherham was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

A police probe is ongoing over the death of a man whose body was found in Doncaster Road in Rotherham on New Year's Day

As of today, January 5, police say he has not yet been released.

It comes after a 26-year-old man and a woman, aged 20, were arrested in London on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of murder. They have both been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

The deceased man’s body was found at around 1.20am on New Year’s Day.

Police were also called to reports of public disorder on Badsley Moor Lane on the same morning.

Formal identification of the alleged victim is yet to take place.