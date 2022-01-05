Rotherham murder investigation: Man, 26, remains in custody after man found dead
A police probe into a suspected murder in Rotherham is continuing today as a man remains in custody.
Three people have been arrested so far after a man’s body was found on Doncaster Road in Rotherham during the early hours of January 1.
A 23-year-old man from Rotherham was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.
As of today, January 5, police say he has not yet been released.
It comes after a 26-year-old man and a woman, aged 20, were arrested in London on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of murder. They have both been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
The deceased man’s body was found at around 1.20am on New Year’s Day.
Police were also called to reports of public disorder on Badsley Moor Lane on the same morning.
Formal identification of the alleged victim is yet to take place.
A large area of Doncaster Road was cordoned off following the incident, with Badsley Moor Lane also closed near the junction with Victoria Avenue.