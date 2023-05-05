Two men from Rotherham have been banned from keeping animals for five years after their pet dog was found to be suffering with bleeding skin and extensive fur loss.

Dean Gleeson, age 47, and Richard Longden, aged 33, both of Mount Pleasant Road, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court on April 19 following an RSPCA investigation into their care of a Staffordshire bull terrier cross dog called Missy.

Animal rescue officer Liz Braidley was sent to the property where the men were living on October 5 2022 following concerns about a dog with a skin condition, where 10-year-old Missy was brought to the door.

In a statement, Liz said: “She had extensive fur loss across her body and was scratching constantly the entire time we were standing talking. Most of the skin across her body appeared pink, with some areas beginning to cause sores and bleed.

Missy has since made a good recovery and has been rehomed by the RSPCA.

“It also appeared to be thickened in places and there was a very strong odour to it. Her nails also appeared to be long and overgrown.

“Mr Longden and Mr Gleeson advised she had last been to the PDSA approximately 18 months to two years ago but they were not certain on exact dates. They said they had been using some oatmeal shampoo on her skin and had got some shampoo from the PDSA that had been given to them by a friend and wasn’t specifically prescribed for Missy.

“They said it had seemed to make a slight improvement and they had intended to save up to take her back to the vets.”

Liz said she was ‘extremely concerned’ by the dog’s condition and felt Missy needed immediate veterinary attention. Both men agreed for her to be taken for an examination and signed her over into the care of the RSPCA.

An RSPCA animal rescue officer was 'extremely concerned' by Missy's condition.

A vet who examined Missy said she was suffering from an untreated severe diffuse skin disease that had caused thickening around her face, ears, abdomen and legs which would have been present for ‘a number of months’ given the severity of the inflammation and the chronic changes to her skin.

Longden and Gleeson both pleaded guilty to an animal welfare offence for causing unnecessary suffering to Missy. As well as a ban on keeping animals for five years, the pair were also ordered to pay £100 costs and a £114 victim surcharge, and given a 12-month community order, to include 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Missy received ongoing medication and care by dedicated staff at the RSPCA’s Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch where she made a good recovery and has since found a loving new home.

RSPCA inspector Jennie Ronksley, who led the investigation, said: “Cases like this highlight the seriousness of what can happen if people fail to take timely and appropriate action when their pet is suffering from a skin condition. It's not 'just' sore skin, it's a painful medical condition that requires diagnosis and treatment by a veterinary professional.

A vet who examined Missy said she was suffering from an untreated skin disease which would have been present for ‘a number of months’ given its severity.

“Missy was in awful discomfort, but with the right care and support from our Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch, she made fantastic progress and it’s lovely to see her enjoying life in her later years.”

