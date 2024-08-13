Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is underway at Rotherham Market, as work progresses on the town centre’s redevelopment.

The scheme is part of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s ambitious plans to overhaul the town centre.

Once complete, the indoor and outdoor markets will be refurbished, a new public realm and central library will be built, and better links to the rest of the town centre will be created.

The flooring at the outdoor market has been stripped, and foundation-strengthening works are underway.

Market redevelopment

Work to prepare the former shops on Drummond Street is also in progress, ready for the building to be flattened in 2024 to make way for the new library.

Following the demolition, the 3,500 sqm outdoor market canopy will be removed in stages by a crane.

The scheme has received funding from RMBC, the former government’s Future High Street Fund and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Councillor Robert Taylor, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and local economy, said: “To see people on site and spades in the ground shows that the plan is becoming a reality.

“The redevelopment of the markets is a complex project which will not only breathe new life into our community, but also provide economic opportunities for our local businesses.

“Rotherham Market continues to remain open for the public with the fantastic range of outdoor markets now taking place in the town centre, so I encourage residents to continue to support our local traders until they are in their new facilities.”