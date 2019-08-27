Rotherham man not seen since visiting pub
Concern is growing for the welfare of a man not seen since he visited a pub two days ago.
Damien Taylor left the Markfield Drive area of Flanderwell on Saturday at about 4.50pm, saying he was going to the pub.
The 38-year-old was last seen at The County pub in Bridgegate at 6pm later that evening but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "It’s out of character for Damien not to come home and to not contact his family and friends, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"Damien is about 6ft 2ins tall, slim, and is thought to be wearing a purple striped Arsenal football shirt, blue jeans, a green coat and blue Adidas trainers.
"Have you seen him? If you know where he is, please call 101 quoting incident number 351 of 25 August 2019."