Hundreds of metal feathers will decorate the gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse this August as part of a local hospice’s fundraising appeal.

Rotherham Hospice’s new ‘Feather Appeal’ has been described as the charities most ambitious yet.

The memorial project will see hundreds of handcrafter steel feathers decorate the stately home’s grounds between August 9 and 23, as the hospice creates a ‘Meadow of Memories’.

Each feather will represent the memory of someone who has died, and together will create a peaceful space where the community can gather, reflect, and celebrate lives that continue to matter.

Wentworth Woodhouse will be at the heart of an appeal by Rotherham Hospice to pay tribute to hundreds of people who have died. | Rotherham Hospice

It is a huge undertaking for the end-of-life care service, with every feather dedicated acting as both a personal tribute to someone dearly missed and a vital act of fundraising to support local hospice services.

Mat Cottle-Shaw, chief executive of Rotherham Hospice, said: “At Rotherham Hospice, we add more life to every day.

“The Feather Appeal is about remembrance, yes, but also about celebration. It brings families, friends, businesses, and local talent together to honour lives with care and dignity.”

The appeal is being supported by Wentworth Woodhouse, and AESSEAL, who’s sponsorship has made the project a reality.

All of the feathers have been manufactured by MTL Advanced, with welding completed by their first-year apprentices.

Jamie Sharp, business manager at MTL Advanced, added: “At MTL Advanced Ltd, we see corporate and social responsibility as a core part of who we are.

“This partnership means a great deal to us. It gives our apprentices a meaningful opportunity to contribute their newly learned skills to an inspiring local project, while helping to make a difference to a cause that touches so many lives in our community.”

A donations of £40 is suggested to dedicate a flower, which an engraved tag and access for one to the installation.

Feathers can be dedicated now here, or by called 01709 966 000.