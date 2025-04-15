Rotherham foster carer celebrates 50 years of changing lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Rotherham’s most dedicated foster carers has marked an extraordinary milestone after caring for hundreds of local children over the past five decades.

Christine Lunn, one of the longest serving foster carers in the country, was celebrated at a special event held at Rotherham Town Hall this week. Friends, family, foster children past and present, and Rotherham Council staff gathered to honour her lifetime of service.

Since beginning her fostering journey in 1975 with her late husband Peter, Christine has provided love, care, and support to an estimated 250 children. She has no plans to retire.

Among those attending the event was Jane, the first child Christine ever fostered. Though Jane spent only six weeks in Christine’s care as a baby, she has remained in close contact ever since.

Now a parent herself, Jane said: “I used to go over on birthdays and Christmas. Once I officially got properly adopted, that’s when my mum and dad used to take me back to Christine’s, so it’s always been Auntie Christine. She’s just amazing with what she does. I’m a parent of three and it’s hard work so to keep on doing what she’s doing at her age, it’s the next level.”

Christine was presented with a gift from the Mayor of Rotherham on behalf of the borough, with many sharing their own stories of how “Auntie Christine” had shaped their lives.

Former social worker Barbara Daughtry, who worked closely with Christine in placing children in her care, said: “Christine is an amazing lady, she’s second to none really. It gives her so much joy and she gives so much to the children. The babies I placed with her when I was a social worker, you had no doubt whatsoever that they were going to get the best care. The fact that all these children have lots of contact with her after they’ve moved on says a lot.”

Christine’s own family grew alongside her fostering role. Her daughter was just six when Christine and Peter began fostering, and they went on to adopt a son while continuing to welcome children into their home for both short-term and long-term placements.

If you’re interested in supporting a young person by becoming a Foster Carer, talk to the team at Fostering Rotherham. Find out more at www.fosteringrotherham.com.