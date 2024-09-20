Millennial from Rotherham wins £26K Mercedes but gives up car to realise property dream

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Getting your foot on the property ladder is one of the biggest challenges facing millennials.

So when a 28-year-old electrical engineer from South Yorkshire won a luxury Mercedes, he turned down the car and took the money instead to help him achieve his dream of buying his own home.

Zak Avill, from Rotherham, was on his lunch break at work when he learned he had won a Mercedes GLE 200 D in BOTB’s Instant Wins Competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Zak Avill with the luxury Mercedes car he could have had after winning BOTB's online competition. The 28-year-old, from Rotherham, opted for the cash instead to help him achieve his dream of getting on the property ladder. Also pictured is BOTB presenter Christian Williams. Photo: BOTBZak Avill with the luxury Mercedes car he could have had after winning BOTB's online competition. The 28-year-old, from Rotherham, opted for the cash instead to help him achieve his dream of getting on the property ladder. Also pictured is BOTB presenter Christian Williams. Photo: BOTB
Zak Avill with the luxury Mercedes car he could have had after winning BOTB's online competition. The 28-year-old, from Rotherham, opted for the cash instead to help him achieve his dream of getting on the property ladder. Also pictured is BOTB presenter Christian Williams. Photo: BOTB | BOTB

“When I told my mum she thought I was playing a joke on her,” said Zak.

“It’s not everyday something like this happens, so it’s absolutely massive for me.”

Explaining why he opted for the cash alternative over the car, he added: “I’m looking to buy my first house, so the money will certainly go towards something special.

“First-time buyers are finding it really hard to get on the property ladder, so this will help fast-track me.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Not all the money will go towards his first home, though, with Zak telling how he planned to spend some on a Christmas getaway.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who congratulated Zak on his big win, understood his decision to turn down the Mercedes.

“It’s a cracking car, but because he wants to jump on the property ladder, he’s looking to use the cash to fund his first home,” he said. “We wish him the best of luck in his search!”

BOTB has given away £70 million worth of cars, along with other prizes including holidays, cash and technology, since it was founded in 1999.

Related topics:Rotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.