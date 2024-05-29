Rotherham dog shelter rallies for donations as vets fight to save young French Bulldog’s life
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in the Rotherham area, is asking for donations to assist with the veterinary treatment of one of their poorly pups.
Minnie is a one-year-old Frenchie who has a congenital heart defect called tricuspid valve dysplasia.
While she is on lifelong medication for her condition, which costs £70 a month, she has had to be admitted to the vets at least twice in the last five weeks to have more than five litres of fluid drained from her belly each time.
The Rotherham dog charity is asking its supporters to keep Minni in their thoughts, saying “she’s really not a very well little girl”. The young dog is losing weight, is dehydrated and has a weak pulse.
In a post on their social media page yesterday (May 28), the charity said: “She’s had bloods taken, and our lovely vet is speaking to a cardiologist about what else we can possibly do for her.
“If there is more that can help her, we will do so (taking into consideration her quality of life of course) - please keep everything crossed there are more options.
“Please donate towards Minnie’s ongoing care if you can - Thank you as always for supporting us so that we can be there for dogs in need like Minnie.”
If you can support Helping Yorkshire Poundies in their work, please visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/
