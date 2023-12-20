Rotherham dad runs 12 marathons in 12 days of Christmas challenge to raise £10,000 for charity
It's not a challenge for the faint of heart, but Oliver will complete it even if it means crawling over the finish line.
Oliver Fleetwood, aged 31, is taking on a gruelling challenge of running 312 miles in just 12 days - with his final run taking place on Christmas Day.
The 12 marathons in 12 days goal, which started on December 14, comes after the birth of Oliver’s daughter, Nola, in March of this year. Baby Nola was born with a condition called talipes, also known as clubfoot, in both of her feet.
Thankfully, nine month old Nola was able to undergo treatment at Sheffield Children's Hospital. But Oliver said he and his wife, Lauren Fleetwood, were "devastated" to find out that around two million children in low-income countries currently live with the untreated condition - a treatment that costs only £350 on average.
In light of this, partnered with the yearning for a "mad challenge", the first-time dad decided to set himself the running challenge to raise money for MiracleFeet, a charity that assists in the treatment of children born with clubfoot in low and middle-income countries.
Oliver, who lives in Bramley, is now halfway through the fundraiser, and has already smashed his £4,200 target. He’s now aiming for £10,000, which would help almost 30 children receiving treatment for clubfoot.
The self-employed property developer said: "It’s probably a bit of a stretch, but I think you should go a bit above what you're aiming for.
"We think ourselves so lucky that Nova wasn’t born somewhere else, and has had this fantastic treatment. I also wanted to show her that anything's possible if you put your mind to it. Even if she has this little thing that makes her a little bit different, it doesn't matter."
Oliver, who had run one marathon before this challenge, says he is "feeling good" so far despite experiencing some discomfort in his Achilles. His favourite part has been seeing the running community rally behind him, with many friends and even strangers joining him on his runs.
"I only ran the first day on my own," he said. "Since then I’ve had people with me everyday.
"To be honest, I'm absolutely loving it. It is painful, and like today, as much as I hated parts of it, now I'm home I'm thinking 'what a great day'.
"Loz [Lauren] thinks I'm mad but she's probably my biggest cheerleader, she’s amazing."
For his final run on December 25, Oliver and his family will be travelling to Sheffield to spend Christmas at the home ofhis mum, Lindsay Fleetwood. When asked if Oliver will help with the cooking, he said: "Not a chance."
"I’m going to try and get the run over as early as possible, and then eat as much as possible. I’m not going to move, I’ll get everyone to fetch me everything," he added.
To support his fundraiser, please visit: https://donate.miraclefeet.org/fundraiser/5076843
If anyone would like to join Oliver on one of his daily marathons until December 25, you can contact him on Instagram @oliverfleetwood.