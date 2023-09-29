Rotherham Council to interview new taxi drivers in a bid to improve customer safety

A number of changes are proposed to Rotherham Council’s private hire taxi policy – including interviewing new drivers, in a bid to improve public safety.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If the policy is approved, applicants who wish to renew or be granted a licence to operate private hire taxis will be interviewed by council officers.

The interview will assess the applicant’s licensing knowledge and method of operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicants that do not satisfy council officers that they are competent and will operate their business in an acceptable manner will have their licence refused.

Applicants who wish to renew or be granted a licence to operate private hire taxis will be interviewed by council officers.

RMBC will also take into account a wider range of an applicant’s previous convictions, including motoring offences, illegal drug offences, and offences relating to discrimination, public safety and immigration.

More vehicles may also be granted a licence, as the council proposes to remove the current limit of 52 hackney carriages able to operate at any one time in Rotherham – on the provision that new vehicles can carry wheelchairs.

Licences will also not be renewed for vehicles first registered more than 10 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public consultation on the changes is now open, and RMBC wants to hear from residents and taxi users.

Councillor Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “Rotherham taxis and private hire cars are strongly regulated, but we’re always striving to improve vehicle and customer safety.

“For us to be able to do this, we need to listen to your views and make any necessary changes that will further strengthen taxi licensing for customers, drivers and operators.”

All responses to the consultation will be considered before the policy goes back to cabinet for approval later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sue Ellis, chair of RMBC’s licensing board, said: “I’d encourage all residents to take a look at our proposed changes and let us have their thoughts on them. It’s only by working together that we can further improve and protect our communities.”

“The council is a beacon for good practice nationally and it’s essential that we continue to lead the way when it comes to taxi safety.”