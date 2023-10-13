Rotherham Council impounds 57 cars in one year for flouting parking rules
This year so far, 25 vehicles have been impounded, two of them have been crushed and seventeen released.
Last year, 14 of the 57 vehicles impounded were destroyed.
PCNs can be issued for breaking traffic rules such as driving in a bus lane, or for parking on double yellow lines; in a disabled space without a badge; or in a pay and display bay without displaying a ticket,
The Traffic Management Act allows for a vehicle to be impounded if it has three unpaid penalty charge notices issued against it.
Any surplus from parking enforcement is reinvested into the council’s highways budget.
Tracy Simmons, manager of Parkgate Mobility in Rotherham, said: “Many of our customers are blue badge holders and they often say that the abuse of blue badge parking bays is a real problem. It’s great to hear that the council takes this approach when drivers repeatedly breach the regulations.”
Councillor Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy at RMBC, said: “We’re dedicated to safer roads and keeping them clear of problem parking. It’s also essential that we stop misuse of disabled bays, to keep them available to people who have a right to use them.
“Inconsiderate parking is not exclusive to our town or town centre, but our staff are working hard to prevent persistent offenders and tow away their vehicles. Impounding vehicles combats drivers who think they’re beyond the reach of law by not registering as the owner of a vehicle when they buy it.”