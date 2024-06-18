Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham Council’s chief executive has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Sharon Kemp was recognised for her services to business and to the community in Rotherham and South Yorkshire.

Ms Kemp, who described the OBE as an ‘incredible honour’, joined RMBC in 2016, when Government Commissioners appointed a new senior leadership team following the Jay Report, which estimated that 1,400 girls had been abused by grooming gangs in the borough.

Ms Kemp led improvements within the council, which saw its Children and Young People’s Services first being rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted in 2017 and the organisation coming out of special measures and intervention in 2018.

Sharon Kemp

She was appointed transformation commissioner for the effectively bankrupt Nottingham City Council in May this year, whilst continuing in her role as chief executive at RMBC.

Ms Kemp said: “This is an incredible honour, and I will be accepting in recognition of the council, the borough, and all councillors, colleagues, partners and communities that work together to make Rotherham the amazing place it is.

“It is a privilege to do this job and to be part of such a dedicated team. I have had the honour of working with Cllr Chris Read as leader of the council, in driving forward the improvement of the council and want to take this opportunity to thank those past and present who have not only supported the council’s journey so far but continue to work together to create an even better future for Rotherham and the wider region.”

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “Sharon has been central to the council’s improvement journey over the past eight years and her energy, drive and unrelenting focus on delivering the best services possible for the people of Rotherham has been evident throughout our work together. She has played a key role in developing and improving partnerships across the borough and South Yorkshire, increasing collaboration and maximising opportunities for the area.