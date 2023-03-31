Rawmarsh Community Centre saw its gas bill rise from £11 to £80 a day over a two month period, leaving trustees wondering how they would keep the centre open.
The centre, based on Harding Avenue, is the base of Social Eyes, a day provision for adults with mild to moderate learning disabilities and Autism, the S62 Mental Health groups and other not for profit organisations.
Following intervention from Wentworth and Dearne Mp John Healey, the centre’s energy provider agreed to reduce both the tariff and daily standing charge, as well as offering a £2,000 good will payment.
Brian Wall, a trustee at the centre, said: “We’d like to thank John for helping us through what has been a worrying time for the centre.
“We couldn’t believe it when the bill came through and we were seriously considering how the centre could keep open with bills as high as this.
“The group is pleased that the situation has been resolved and we’d encourage any other groups in a similar situation to make sure they question any rises in their bills too.”
Mr Healey added: “I’m pleased that their energy provider has listened and put this error right, but I am concerned that other charities or not for profit organisations may be in a similar situation now or in the future.
“These are organisations and groups that play a vital role in the community providing spaces for people to meet and hold a wide variety of activities.”