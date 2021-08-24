Rotherham boy living with various health problems inspires others by undertaking Superhero Challenge

Jacob White, from Maltby, Rotherham, was diagnosed with a bleed on the brain shortly after he was born. He also has Noonan syndrome, which is a genetic condition that can cause distinctive features and health problems, such as heart defects.

Jacob’s parents, Kerry, 44, and Jason, 47, instructed specialist medical negligence experts at Irwin Mitchell to investigate the care she and her son received around the time of his birth.

Now, Jacob, known as Jake, has shown he doesn’t let anything get in his way by taking part in the Superhero Series event. Sponsored by Irwin Mitchell and superhero creators Marvel, it was held between July 17 and August 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob White

Jake’s mission was to walk 5km using his walking frame, with his family walking alongside to support him.

Anna Stacey, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Jake and his family, said: “Jake is such an adorable and determined young man, showing others that disability needn’t stop you from achieving what you want.

“His family are a massive support to him, and have been behind him every step of the way as he undertook one of his biggest challenges to date through the Superhero Series. And even though he has to use a frame to walk, he completed the event with a huge smile on his face.

“I’m so proud to know Jake and his family, who are nothing short of inspirational.”

Mia, Jake and Leo

Jake was born at 28-weeks in October 2011, weighing two pounds. He suffered a bleed on the brain and was found to have Noonan syndrome as well as issues with his heart.

He required intensive care and underwent various operations before he was finally discharged from hospital at eight months old.

Jake lives with Kerry, Jason, his brother Leo, 13, and sister Mia, eight. The family enjoy being active, with Jason working as a personal trainer. This was part of the inspiration behind Jake signing up for At Home Superheroes, which replaced the Superhero Tri event last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kerry said: “When Jake was born, we were told that he wouldn’t survive for long. At that point, our whole world collapsed. But almost 10-years on, Jake’s still here with us and making us proud every single day.

Jacob White

“Over the years, we’ve also had so much support from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and are so grateful for the help the care team has given us with looking after Jake and managing Leo’s emotions after he found out about Jake’s disability.

“Jake taking part in the Superhero Series was an incredible milestone for him and such a proud moment for the family. It was Jake’s way of showing how determined he is and how he won’t let anything get in his way. His favourite part was being able to walk with us, but he was also very tired at the end of it.

“He is our own little superhero and we’re so happy to see him achieve things we never thought he would. When asked what his super power is, he said that he’s very funny and caring and we wholeheartedly agree.”

More than 13 million people in the UK live with a disability, yet only one in eight regularly take part in any sport, despite the physical and psychological benefits it brings. Now in its fifth year, the Superhero Series allows people of all ages to join forces with other heroes nationwide and do as much as they can, without worries over cut off times or equipment restrictions.

Jacob White