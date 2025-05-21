A motorcyclist who died in a fatal collision has been named in a heartfelt tribute by his grieving wife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 29 at 11.07pm police were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision on Barnsley Road in West Melton, Rotherham.

Emergency services attended where they discovered Sean Hawksworth, who was quickly rushed to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of medics, the 46-year-old lost his fight for life more than a week later on May 8.

Sean's wife has paid tribute to him today.

"Sean was my husband, my best friend, my future. He was a son, brother and uncle, loved by all his friends and so many people,” she said.

Sean Hawksworth was involved in a fatal collision on April 29 in Rotherham. | South Yorkshire Police

“Our lives haven't been the same since the day of his tragic accident.

"It gives us some comfort Sean was doing what he loved, riding his motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am going to love and miss Sean every day, our hearts are broken."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can pass it on to police via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1,150 of April 29, 2025.

You can share footage here: https://orlo.uk/5fvOt

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.