In Emmerdale, he's the roughhouse, ex-con and former drug dealer with an explosive temper.

But what you won't see on screen is the real-life romantic side of actor Dean Andrews, who plays the character Will Taylor in the popular soap opera. That will be reserved for his new wife - he is marrying his long-term partner Helen Bowen-Green, on the day he turns 60 years old, in August.

After the wedding bells chime, the couple, who live in the Rotherham area, will jet off on honeymoon to a romantic Indian ocean haven in Mauritius.

Former club singer Dean, whose career rocketed in his role as a gritty detective in the BBC drama Life on Mars, revealed the news in a Valentine’s Day post earlier this year.

Actor Dean Andrews with his partner Helen Bowen-Green are preparing to marry

The Rotherham-born actor wrote an Instagram post along with a picture of the happy couple saying: “A very happy Valentine’s to this Worldie. This year is going to be a cracker as it’s the year we get to tie the knot! Lucky, lucky man.”

Helen, joint owner at House of Rose Bespoke, of Todwick, and India Rose Luxury Hair and Beauty Ltd, of Whiston, responded online: “To the man who puts the colour in my life...Happy Valentine’s Day. You are my true soulmate and I’ll love you forever and then some.”

The couple, who are parents and grandparents, are now planning the details of their big day.

Three weeks ago, Helen, who used to work for Sheffield Newspapers’ commercial team, and is the daughter of a retired maths teacher, said the clock was ticking on their big day.

“100 days until I marry this beautiful man…outside of my children, he’s the best thing to ever happen to me…#truelove.”

And this month, Dean, a Sitwell Junior School and Oakwood Comprehensive School old boy, added: “It’s been a very productive day for Deano.

“I booked the flights to Mauritius, done a 10k walk around both Fewston Reservoir and Swinsty Reservoir. Got a beaut bolognese sauce simmering away on the stove and now sat having a (beer) in one of our fave places. 'Tis a good day.”

It has certainly been a busy few weeks for Helen, who says she has been juggling the needs of family, two businesses and adult dogs and puppies, as well as preparing for the wedding day and hen party.