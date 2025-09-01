Rock'n'Roll Circus Sheffield: 14 great pictures show stars including Bryan Adams and Pete Doherty at festival

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:16 BST

Big names hit Sheffield for an exciting weekend of music at the Don Valley Bowl - and these pictures show them in action.

Stars from the world of music including Canadian rock star Bryan Adams were among the artists on the stage at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus show, which was headlined by stars over five days.

Photographer Errol Edwards, of Black Tie Photography, captured the performers on stage, in these 14 pictures.

Take a look at the pictures below, showing big name rock acts as well as up and coming performers from Sheffield.

These 14 pictures capture some of the stars of music who performed at the Rock 'n' Roll Circus at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield. Photos: Errol Edwards, Black Tiw Photography

1. Stars

These 14 pictures capture some of the stars of music who performed at the Rock 'n' Roll Circus at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield. Photos: Errol Edwards, Black Tiw Photography | Errol Edwards, Black Tiw Photography Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tiw Photography

Bryan Adams on stage at the Rock 'n' Roll Circus, at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield. Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

2. Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams on stage at the Rock 'n' Roll Circus, at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield. Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography | Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

Pete Doherty, best known as singer with The Libertines, on stage at Rock n Roll Circus, at the Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield. Picture: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

3. Pete Doherty

Pete Doherty, best known as singer with The Libertines, on stage at Rock n Roll Circus, at the Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield. Picture: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography | Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

Pete Doherty with his note pad on stage at the Rock n Roll Circus at the Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield. Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

4. Notebook

Pete Doherty with his note pad on stage at the Rock n Roll Circus at the Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield. Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography | Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography Photo: Errol Edwards, Black Tie Photography

