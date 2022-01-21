The singer was a veteran of many shows at Sheffield Arena, playing several nights there in both 2003 and 2010, and once recorded a single with South Yorkshire star John Parr.

A post on his Facebook page said wife Deborah was at his side.

It read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo dated 17/08/13 of Meat Loaf performing at Newbury Racecourse, Newbury. US singer Meat Loaf, whose hits included Bat Out of Hell, has died aged 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said. Issue date: Friday January 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH MeatLoaf. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

The post added: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

File photo dated 17/08/13 of Meat Loaf performing at Newbury Racecourse, Newbury. US singer Meat Loaf, whose hits included Bat Out of Hell, has died aged 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said. Issue date: Friday January 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH MeatLoaf. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

“From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!”

The singer, real name was Michael Lee Aday, sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular.

Meatloaf Sheffield show

Some his shows at Sheffield in 2004 had needed to be rescheduled after he collapsed on Stage earlier in the tour