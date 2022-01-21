Rock star Meat Loaf, veteran of Sheffield Arena shows, dies aged 73
Rock star Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, his family has announced
The singer was a veteran of many shows at Sheffield Arena, playing several nights there in both 2003 and 2010, and once recorded a single with South Yorkshire star John Parr.
A post on his Facebook page said wife Deborah was at his side.
It read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.
“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.
“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”
The post added: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.
“From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!”
The singer, real name was Michael Lee Aday, sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular.
Meatloaf Sheffield show
Some his shows at Sheffield in 2004 had needed to be rescheduled after he collapsed on Stage earlier in the tour
He had a hit with a duet, Rock n Roll Mercenaries, with John Parr, from Doncaster.