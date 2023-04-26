A circus-themed live music event heading to Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield this summer has released VIP tickets for those seeking a little more luxury.

Rock N Roll Circus is arriving in Sheffield for three days of live music, featuring the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Happy Mondays, and South Yorkshire's-own Self Esteem, and is now offering the opportunity for guests to get their hands on a VIP-exclusive experience.

Taking place at Don Valley Bowl from Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3, Rock N Roll Circus is an event described to be where the best in musical talent meets the weird and wonderful world of the circus.

Night one will see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds headline the Big Top, alongside Happy Mondays, The Cribs, The Joy Formidable and Somebody's Child. Night two will be headlined by Rotherham singer and Sheffield Wednesday-fan Self Esteem, with Confidence Man, Bimini, Arctic Numpties, and many more. The line-up and headline act for Sunday is soon to be announced.

The Rock N Roll Circus is coming to Don Valley Bowl for three days of live music in September.

The new Premium VIP Package will cost £85 per person for the Friday, and just over £70 for Sunday - or £209 for the full weekend.

The package will give guests fast track entry for more fun and less stress, luxury toilet facilities, and a private bar, fully loaded with beers, cocktails, mocktails, soft drinks and ample seating for when you need a little time out.

And if that's not enough, music fans can even get their hands on a Gold VIP Package, which will also give access to a VIP tipi, complimentary drinks and snacks, a private garden seating area and dedicated table service. The Gold experience comes in at £160 for Friday, and £145 on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Rock N Roll Circus said: “We're delighted to launch our VIP packages as excitement builds for the first ever Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield. If you want the ultimate VIP experience at a festival this year, then you won't be disappointed.

VIP tickets are now on sale.

“We are thrilled that we were able to announce an incredible Saturday headliner recently in Self Esteem - a hometown show making this event extra special. The Sunday line up will be announced very soon and it won't disappoint. Due to demand across all days, we have also made weekend tickets available now too.”