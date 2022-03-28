Rock Choir: Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham singers raise funds for Dementia UK
Members of an award-winning choir have raised nearly £2,000 to help people with dementia.
Singers from Rock Choir ended their 29-mile walk of the Don Valley Way in aid of Dementia UK at Wardsend Cemetery.
The cemetery is a long-term project to engage the community and conserve the previously-neglected Victorian site on the banks of the River Don in Owlerton.
Rock Choir is an award-winning contemporary singing group which has over 32,000 members across the UK.
Members of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield choirs joined together for the walk which raised over £1,900.
A spokesperson for the cemetery group said: “Wardsend marks the Sheffield end of the Don Valley Way and our riverside cemetery was the perfect place for them to celebrate their achievement. The sun shone on them and Wardsend looked as beautiful as ever.”