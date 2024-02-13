A fox injured by litter

Almost half of the people who took part in a new study were unaware that fruit peel and apple cores, which lure wildlife to their death, count as litter, research by National Highways has revealed.

The study, revealed as National Highways launches a new campaign, offers an eye-opening insight into road users’ confusion about the link between littering and wildlife, with many oblivious to the fact that discarded rubbish and fruit can attract animals, with often deadly consequences.

The campaign, which is supported by the RSPCA and Keep Britain Tidy, kicks off with a simple plea: ‘Lend a paw – bin your litter’.

National Highways chief executive Nick Harris said: “Littering is a dreadful social problem. It’s not just unsightly, it can have a deadly impact on wildlife, turning verges into lethal roadside restaurants.

“We’re working hard to tackle it on our roads, with our people litter-picking every day. To keep them safe we have to close motorway lanes, which delays drivers and costs millions of pounds.

“But if people don’t drop litter in the first place it wouldn’t need to be picked up – so we urge road users to take their litter home.”

RSPCA lead wildlife officer Geoff Edmond said: “We welcome National Highways’ campaign to raise awareness about the dangers wildlife faces from litter discarded by the roadside."