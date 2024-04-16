Road closure in place for another week after wall collapse

Huddersfield Road in Penistone will remain closed for the next week after a wall partially collapsed onto a footway.
By Danielle Andrews
Published 16th Apr 2024
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council announced the road closure on April 12, and set up a temporary pedestrian walkway to avoid the debris.

Diversions are in place, and the council say vehicle access to Penistone Grammar School will be available in a northerly direction via Halifax Road and Huddersfield Road.

A statement from BMBC said: “Further information will be provided as soon as we’re able.”