Rivelin Edge: Climber transported to hospital after 8 metre fall onto rocks at Sheffield beauty spot
A climber has been taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital after a fall from a height in the Peak District.
Assistance from Edale Mountain Rescue Team was requested by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 1.40pm yesterday, April 5, following reports of an injured climber. The man had plunged eight metres onto rocks from a popular climbing spot known as Rivelin Edge, above Manchester Road in Sheffield, injuring his head and back.
Edale Mountain Rescue said in a statement: "Fortunately his helmet did its job and protected his head from serious injury.”
Team members treated the climber for his injuries before being packaged onto a vacuum mattress and stretcher.
The team added: “The ground was fairly treacherous caused by the extremely wet weather we have had, so with due care we extricated him down to the road head and the awaiting ambulance for transportation to Sheffield Northern General Hospital and further treatment.”
Edale Mountain Rescue Team is a charity that is run by volunteers. Despite being one of the busiest mountain rescue teams in the UK, it relies solely on donations to survive. Visit their website by clicking here to donate, or to find out more about their work.
