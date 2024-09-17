Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was helped by mountain rescue volunteers after sustaining a head injury on a walk in Sheffield.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called to the Ox Stones area in Ringinglow, Sheffield, shortly before 11.30am today, Monday, September 16.

It was reported that a walker, while out in a group, had fainted and hit his head on the ground, sustaining a “nasty head injury”, a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A walker required assistance from mountain rescue after hitting their head. | Edale Mountain Rescue Team

Mountain rescue volunteers attended alongside medics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson said: “Local team members were rapidly on scene and assessed the walker. They seemed none the worse for their ordeal, but did need some attention for the head wound.”

The man was placed on a stretcher and carried off the hill. Following further assessment by medics, he was taken to hospital by his walking companions for further treatment.