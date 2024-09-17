Ringinglow: Mountain rescue help walker who sustained ‘nasty head injury’ after fainting on Sheffield trail

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2024, 08:12 BST
A man was helped by mountain rescue volunteers after sustaining a head injury on a walk in Sheffield.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called to the Ox Stones area in Ringinglow, Sheffield, shortly before 11.30am today, Monday, September 16.

It was reported that a walker, while out in a group, had fainted and hit his head on the ground, sustaining a “nasty head injury”, a spokesperson said.

A walker required assistance from mountain rescue after hitting their head. | Edale Mountain Rescue Team

Mountain rescue volunteers attended alongside medics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service. 

A spokesperson said: “Local team members were rapidly on scene and assessed the walker. They seemed none the worse for their ordeal, but did need some attention for the head wound.”

The man was placed on a stretcher and carried off the hill. Following further assessment by medics, he was taken to hospital by his walking companions for further treatment.

