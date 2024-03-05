Ring sent from America eight years ago arrives in Sheffield - but recipient cannot yet be found
A package has arrived at an address on Whitham Road, Sheffield, containing a ring sent from America almost eight years ago.
The addressee, Jodie Stevenson, no longer lives at the house, so current resident Mark Crossland is trying to track her down.
He has not opened the package, which was sent from Virginia in October 2016, but says he can tell by feel that there is a ring inside.
Mark, aged 38, said: "If it was just a random letter, you would think ‘never mind’, but because of the postage cost and it being a ring… what is the story here?
"If there is nothing in the next week, I will open it to see if there are any more clues, but I don’t want to until all possibilities have been exhausted."
Anyone who can help, or who knows Jodie, can contact Mark via his Facebook page or through Walkley Library, where he is a volunteer.