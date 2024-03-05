Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A package has arrived at an address on Whitham Road, Sheffield, containing a ring sent from America almost eight years ago.

The addressee, Jodie Stevenson, no longer lives at the house, so current resident Mark Crossland is trying to track her down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has not opened the package, which was sent from Virginia in October 2016, but says he can tell by feel that there is a ring inside.

A parcel for Jodie Stevenson, formerly of Whitham Road, send in 2016.

Mark, aged 38, said: "If it was just a random letter, you would think ‘never mind’, but because of the postage cost and it being a ring… what is the story here?

"If there is nothing in the next week, I will open it to see if there are any more clues, but I don’t want to until all possibilities have been exhausted."