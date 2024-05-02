Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RHS Flower Show previously held at Tatton Park, will be held in South Yorkshire for the very first time next year.

The flower show celebrates the best of UK horticulture, design and talent, and is being hosted in new locations next year promote gardening to as many people as possible.

Helena Pettit, RHS director of shows, commercial and innovation, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be introducing a new RHS Show at Wentworth Woodhouse next year.

“It’s a beautiful location with historic gardens but also part of an area that has big plans for regeneration that we’re proud to play a part in. Working with Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council we’ll be able to reach out to local communities, schools, designers, nurseries and all the stakeholders that the RHS collaborates with and we’re excited about the opportunities these new partnerships will offer.”

“We plan meticulously…. so that we can deliver a world-class horticultural show that is sensitive to its environment and its communities.”