The memorable moment came as Nicole Raquel Dennis, who plays Effie White, performed And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going – a song made famous by Jennifer Hudson in the 2006 movie of the same name.

The applause was deafening as Nicole’s vocal acrobatics, full of emotion and passion, raised the roof, leaving the audience spellbound and desperate for more.

To move on from such a spectacular moment was always going to be a tough ask, but the show did build up to another crescendo in the final scene, with the cast gaining another standing ovation.

Dreamgirls is on at The Lyceum in Sheffield this week

In the week where International Women’s Week was celebrated, Dreamgirls is apt.

The storyline centres on the US showbiz world in the 1960s and a female trio striving for stardom against all the odds.

There is glitz and glamour aplenty but the storyline also delves into the darker life of showbiz, where looks and weight were deemed more important than talent, and women were viewed as commodities by men.

But female empowerment shines through, creating that feel-good factor as you leave the theatre.

Dreamgirls cast after performance at The Lyceum in Sheffield.

Dreamgirls has it all – a relevant storyline at its core, humour and audience participation … as well as an incredibly multi-talented cast where everyone can sing, dance and act and brings the stage to life.