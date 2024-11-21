REVIEW: Crazy for You at The Lyceum, Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Old school American showbiz meets Sheffield in this iconic ‘let’s put on a show’ performance.

STOS Theatre Company brought the beloved Gershwin musical Crazy for You to The Lyceum after its recent West End revival.

Crazy for You is at The Lyceum, Sheffield, this week | STOS

Crazy for You features a combination of slapstick humour, stunning choreography and plenty of glitz and glamour - who could ask for anything more?

It is a perfect light-hearted and fun show which does not rely on a complicated plot or require viewers to read between the lines.

The biggest appeal for me was the dancing. If you are a fan of tap this show has a lot to offer including dancing on top of tins.

Act 1 begins in New York with Bobby Child, played by Sam Widdowson, whose mother wants him to join the family bank but he dreams of being on stage.

He is told to go to Deadrock, Nevada, to shut down a theatre, where he falls in love with the no-nonsense Polly Baker (Ellie Hudson).

The cowboys provide comic relief with slapstick humour with some jokes which, depending on the viewer, would either make you roll your eyes or laugh at the sheer absurdity. At some points it has a touch of the Carry On films about it.

Bobby comes up with a plan to put on a show to pay off the mortgage featuring the town folk,follies and cowboys.

Act 1 ends on the show’s opening night with a show-stopping performance of I Got Rhythm which was the perfect way to conclude the first half of the show.

As I slipped off for an ice cream (the perfect snack for a snowy day!) I could not get the songs out of my head.

The Follies were mesmerising with incredible dance routines and harmonised vocals.

I also could not write this review without mentioning the incredible costumes. Wardrobe manager Christine Minott curated a series of flawless looks with my personal favourite being the gold showgirl outfits.

From the people around me I heard compliments of the incredible female-heavy cast and choreography.

The resolution of Act 2 felt slightly rushed compared to Act 1 with any loose ends being tied up in the very last section.

It’s a classic rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl romantic comedy. The ending was pretty clear to predict from the start but I think a more intricate plot may have detracted from the dance routines.

The sheer volume of incredible talent on stage with immaculate choreography and vocals more than makes up the simple storyline.

What makes this performance even more impressive is the fact this was an amateur performance. You could easily be led to believe the cast were straight off the West End.

I would say this show is perfect for dance fans and is sure to be a crowd pleaser for mums.

- STOS’s performance of Crazy For You runs at the Lyceum until November 23 at 7.15pm and a 2pm Saturday matinee. For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk