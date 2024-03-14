Reverend and the Makers star Jon McClure joins Night Owls event
The celebrated Hillsborough Stadium will be the location for the March 22 all-night event, which is open to both families and Sheffield Wednesday fans alike.
By taking part, participants will be supporting Roundabout and all the money they raise through sponsorship will help vulnerable young people who are at risk of becoming homeless.
Starting at 8pm on the Friday and going on all the way through to 7am the following morning, there will be a host of fun activities as well as exclusive access to the celebrated football stadium, with an immersive tour of the grounds and a unique chance to explore the historic nooks and crannies that make Hillsborough Stadium legendary.
And Sheffield-based musician, singer and Wednesday fan Jon McClure will be there to provide some musical entertainment with a special busking set at 10pm, before the Night Owls settle down to try and get some sleep.
“We are so excited that Jon has agreed to come along and entertain all the amazing people taking part in this great new event,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.
“The annual Roundabout Sleep Out, held every November, has always been one of our most popular annual events and we have been asked so many times if there was a version the whole family could support.
“Now, thanks to the support of the team at Sheffield Wednesday we can introduce the Night Owls Sleep Over, an event we believe will prove very popular with families who support Roundabout and also with football fans looking for a new way to enjoy their favourite sporting venue.
“In a totally safe and family friendly atmosphere, we will be asking our supporters to brave what could still be a cold night, swapping beds for sleeping bags on the floor of the concourse in the famous stadium.
“And having Jon McClure along to entertain participants with a song or two is just one more reason to sign up!”
To find out more about the Night Owls Sleep Over or to sign up visit www.roundabouthomeless.org