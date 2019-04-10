The ten worst things to say to both men and women during sex have been revealed by a new survey.

The new study has unveiled the things that you definitely shouldn’t say to a woman during the heat of passion – unless you want those frisky moments beneath the sheets ruined with a cringeworthy comment.

These are the things you should never say during sex

WARNING: CONTAINS ADULT CONTENT

And a top ten of the things that men don’t want to hear in the bedroom has also been drawn up.

Website Saucy Dates has compiled a list of the top ten worst phrases to hear from your partner while in the sack – so how many have you heard, or said?

Asking thousands of people for their feedback, the results revealed that for women and men, the top mood-killer to hear from their lover is – the wrong name.

Coming in second for the worst thing a woman to hear is “I can’t do it” while in third place is a clear signal the night’s passion is coming to an end: “I’m going soft.”

For men, being told to get over with, asking what’s for dinner and ‘is that it?’ were the things they hated women saying.

WORST THINGS WOMEN HEAR IN BED

1 Saying the wrong name

2 I can’t do it

3 I’m going soft

4 Did you do this with your ex?

5 What’s your sister like?

6 What should I do next?

7 I don’t love you

8 I’m breaking up with you after this

9 Can I call you mum?

10 You’re always as good as my ex

WORST THINGS MEN HEAR IN BED

1 Saying the wrong name

2 I need a poo

3 What’s the time?

4 Is that it?

5 Get it over as quickly as possible

6 Do you think your mum has ever tried this position?

7 What do you want for dinner tomorrow?

8 You remind me of my dad

9 You’re a bit small

10 What was your name again?