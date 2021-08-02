Return of gala event in Sheffield is “fantastic” news for those involved
A gala event will return to Sheffield this year - after a year off - much to the delight of those involved, especially the charities who are hoping to raise vital funds.
Ecclesfield Gala has been an event enjoyed by many families across the city over the past few years, however, it was not able to take place last year due to the pandemic.
It has been a challenge for organisers, but people can be assured that they can once again “look forward to it” this year.
On how it feels to be able to put the event on again, Michael Whiting, event organiser, said: “It’s fantastic. Charities have been struggling. It means a lot to charities, and stall holders too. Many have not been able to go to any events.”
The gala will, as in previous years, be raising money for charity.
It has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds so far, and money raised this year will be going to Macmillan, who will also have their own stalls at the event.
There will be other charity stalls, trade stalls, an entertainment arena, children's rides and more.
In addition, there are performances from Stepping Out dance school, Chapeltown Martial Arts centre and Sheffield Rock Choir.
Spaces are still available for trade stalls, and organisers are also looking to showcase classic and vintage cars at the event.
The gala takes place at Ecclesfield Park on Sunday, September 5, from 12-5pm.
If you are interested in having a stall or showcasing a vintage car, send an email to Michael at: [email protected]