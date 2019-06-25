Retro Porsche with ‘celeb appeal’ - lovingly restored in Sheffield - comes up for auction
Sports car fans have the chance to make an iconic 1985 red Porsche 911 convertible – in need of tender loving care – their own.
The vintage model has an 3164cc engine, black canvas tonneau, and gorgeous black leather
interior with red piping…
There is just one problem, it doesn’t start.
The car, which is coming up for sale at Hansons Auctioneers Fine Art Auction on July 8 with an
estimate of £8,000 to £12,000, has no MOT or tax, hasn’t been started for several years and is not
operational. It has 135,000 miles showing on the clock, an alarm system, and comes with a photograph album containing assorted restoration pictures.
Sold as seen, the purchaser will need a low loader to remove it from the sale venue at Bishton Hall, in Wolseley Bridge, Staffordshire.
However, Adrian Rathbone, associate director at Hansons Auctioneers and a classic car enthusiast, said the Porsche could provide a wonderful project for someone.
“The car came from an estate in Sheffield,” he explained.
“A gentleman who’d always wanted a Porsche bought it around 2005. Sadly, he passed away a few years later but had begun extensive restoration to bring it back to its former 1980s glory. He did not quite get it finished. It’s a perfect project for a car enthusiast or, perhaps, a retirement present.
“Back in the 1980s, when the term Yuppie came to the fore to describe city whizz kids making lots of money, this was the stockbroker’s choice of status symbol, especially in guards red like this one.”
The 911 has long been a favourite of the rich and famous. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and American comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld have owned rare 911s. In fact, Seinfeld is one of the world’s greatest Porsche collectors.
“Countless celebrities have owned Porsches and many love vintage 911s,” said Mr Rathbone.
“Sometimes 911s from the 1990s are customised to give them the look and feel of earlier models. This car sweeps you back in time to when Margaret Thatcher was Britain’s Prime Minister, Duran Duran and Madonna dominated the pop charts, Only Fools and Horses was the TV comedy of choice and Back to The Future was showing in cinemas.
“I hope someone will come along to bring this motor back to life and put an iconic car, beloved by celebrities, back on the road where it belongs.”
Email arathbone@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk for more details.