Retired army major rowing 100 miles across country in home-made boat called ‘Tintanic II’

After his hugely successful adventure with Tintanic – a homemade boat made of tin – in the first lockdown last year, retired Scots Dragoon Guards Major Michael Stanley, aged 80, better known as Major Mick, has taken his new and “improved” Tintanic II on the road for a tour of waterways around the UK.

Major Mick visited Chatsworth House in the Derbyshire Dales on Tuesday, September 7, for the latest leg of his challenge, with The Duke of Devonshire seeing him off.

Mick is raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, after seeing the devastating effect of dementia on his friends and family.

Mick said: “I am impressed by the dedication and enthusiasm of the staff at Alzheimer’s Research UK who work tirelessly to raise money to support crucial research in our universities, hospitals and research laboratories. 2020 showed us the importance of the incredible work that UK scientists, doctors and researchers are capable of, and with your support, we can make a difference to find a cure for this distressing condition and the diseases that cause it.”

The 80-year-old Major and his boat have already been making waves sailing in Henley, where he was joined by well-known adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle.

He aims to raise £20,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, which powers world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia. There are almost 1 million people currently living with dementia in the UK.

Ian Wilson, deputy CEO and executive director of fundraising and communications at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Our vital research is only made possible thanks to our incredible supporters, and we’re so grateful to Major Mick for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK. Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia.”

The 80-year-old Major and his boat have been making waves around various rivers and canals in England, Wales and Scotland.