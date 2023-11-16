Restrictions to continue for Wickersley pub and bar licences in crime and anti-social behaviour crackdown

Restrictions imposed the granting of new licences for nightlife venues in Wickersley are set to continue until at least 2026 say Rotherham Council.

A review has been undertaken of Wickersley’s ‘Cumulative Impact Zone’, first introduced in 2020, and members of the council’s cabinet are set to agree to extend the restrictions for a further three years.

New data shows that Wickersley is the sixth highest area in the borough for alcohol related ambulance call outs, bar the town centre.

Concern has been raised by residents about noise, broken glass, fouling and vomiting.

Excluding the town centre. Wickersley also has the highest number of offences of violence against a person where alcohol is a contributing factor in the borough.

The council must take into account the cumulative impact of new alcohol licenses being granted in Wickersley, in a bid to crack down on such issues.

A report to Rotherham council states “The most common crimes committed in Wickersley that are connected to licensed premises were offences of a violent or sexual nature, which includes offences such as violence against the person, grievous bodily harm and sexual assault.

“This was followed by anti-social behaviour which consists of personal and environmental issues, as well as nuisance behaviour. ”

This policy does not ban new licenses being granted, but the council can refuse an application if one or more relevant representations are made.

The zone covers the centre of Wickersley and part of the Hellaby ward.

Applicants hoping to open licensed premises in the zone have to demonstrate that their proposal will not add to the impact on residents within the area.

There are currently 23 premises within Wickersley, 19 of which are located along a 300 metre section of Bawtry Road, with all located within a 350 metre radius of one another.

Five Wickersley based businesses responded to a consultation, all of whom disagreed that the policy has had a positive impact on their business, but only two said it had prevented them from carrying out their business activities.