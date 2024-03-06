Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has been photographed in a Peak District restaurant listed in the Michelin Guide.

Restaurant Lovage, on Bath Street, Bakewell, was visited by the Top Gun and The Last Samurai star last week after reports he was spotted filming for a new Mission: Impossible film in Middleton Mine.

The American actor visited the restaurant, and the owners said they were "honoured" to have served him.

"We were honoured to have shared our food and hospitality with @tomcruise and his cast and crew last week," the restaurant said.

"A truly humbling experience to have had such a kind and genuine group of guests join us.

"Mr Cruise was kind enough to offer a photo with us all and has given us permission to share. Thank you for choosing Lovage - we would be thrilled to welcome you all back again!"

The film star had previously been in Derbyshire in 2021 while filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which featured a train going over the edge of the former Darlton quarry in Stoney Middleton.