Restaurant Lovage: Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise spotted at Michelin Guide restaurant in Peak District
Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has been photographed in a Peak District restaurant listed in the Michelin Guide.
Restaurant Lovage, on Bath Street, Bakewell, was visited by the Top Gun and The Last Samurai star last week after reports he was spotted filming for a new Mission: Impossible film in Middleton Mine.
The American actor visited the restaurant, and the owners said they were "honoured" to have served him.
"We were honoured to have shared our food and hospitality with @tomcruise and his cast and crew last week," the restaurant said.
"A truly humbling experience to have had such a kind and genuine group of guests join us.
"Mr Cruise was kind enough to offer a photo with us all and has given us permission to share. Thank you for choosing Lovage - we would be thrilled to welcome you all back again!"
The film star had previously been in Derbyshire in 2021 while filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which featured a train going over the edge of the former Darlton quarry in Stoney Middleton.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two is slated for release in May 2025 and is expected to be the final film featuring Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt, who has been at the heart of the franchise since 1996.