Resolve IT plan a year of support for St Luke’s Hospice
The Resolve team will be hitting the heights as they take part in a St Luke’s Skydive, though they’ll have their feet more firmly on the ground as they organise donation drives for the St Luke’s shops and take part in volunteering opportunities throughout the charity.
Resolve IT commercial director Jude Coulthard commented: “We’re thrilled to have selected St Luke's as this year’s charity of choice.
“Terminal illness is something that has impacted everyone at some point and we’re grateful for the opportunity to help make a difference.
“We’re looking forward to getting stuck into the exciting year of activities ahead!”