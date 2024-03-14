Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Resolve team will be hitting the heights as they take part in a St Luke’s Skydive, though they’ll have their feet more firmly on the ground as they organise donation drives for the St Luke’s shops and take part in volunteering opportunities throughout the charity.

Resolve IT commercial director Jude Coulthard commented: “We’re thrilled to have selected St Luke's as this year’s charity of choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Terminal illness is something that has impacted everyone at some point and we’re grateful for the opportunity to help make a difference.